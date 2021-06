PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium will expiring at the end of the month, Sen. Jack Reed reassured struggling Rhode Islanders an additional $2.5 million in federal funding will be put toward emergency housing in the state.

Reed worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to secure the aid for Rhode Island, which will provide 159 emergency housing vouchers for people who are homeless, at-risk of being homeless or are fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.