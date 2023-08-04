FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots fans got their first real look at Gillette Stadium’s massive new video board Friday.

Gillette unveiled the new curved-radius video board, which measures 22,200 square feet, during the team’s first in-stadium practice.

The massive high-definition display, located on the north end of Gillette, is the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, and is five times the size of the one it replaced.

The new display, in combination with the south end video board, allows fans to view more than three times the square footage of the previous ones.

New scoreboard is pretty cool!! Resolution seemed a little fuzzy at times on wide shots. I’m sure they’ll work out the kinks by the regular season. @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/42KUyBEZGk — James O'Leary (@jamesoleary87) August 5, 2023

The team’s in-stadium practice on Friday was open to season ticket holders and Foxboro residents only, but the Patriots announced Thursday there will be three more open practices ahead of the preseason.

Those open practices will take place Aug. 6-8 at 1 p.m., ahead of the Patriot’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

The Patriots’ first preseason game will air on The CW Providence.