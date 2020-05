Another long time Patriots players won't be back with the team in 2020. Fullback James Develin, a Brown University graduate, team leader and personification of the Patriot way, is calling it career after announcing his retirement on his instagram page.

Develin said in his post, "due to unforeseen complications with the injury that ended my season last year, I have decided it is both in my and my family's best interest to retire from the game of football."