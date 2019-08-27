From player to advocate: Gronk urges sports to allow CBD use

NEW YORK (WPRI) — Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says it’s time for sports governing bodies to rethink their policies on CBD oil.

He held a news conference Tuesday morning in New York City to discuss his post-football endeavors, which includes a partnership with the company CBD Medic.

“I’m advocating for CBD to be acceptable for all players to be used for recovery,” Gronk said during a Tuesday morning news conference. “I’m here today to appeal to the sports governing bodies of the world to update their position on CBD.”

CBD oil – or Cannabidiol – is derived from the marijuana or hemp plant, but does not cause the “high” caused by THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, that’s also found in marijuana. While the medical community is conflicted about its efficacy, CBD has been touted as a treatment for a host of ailments – including epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and sleeplessness.

Gronk said he’s spent the last several months recovering from the toll nine seasons of professional football have taken on his body.

“I needed to recover. I was not in a good place,” an emotional Gronkowski said. “Football was bringing me down and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life. Like the joy.”

Gronkowski said a few months ago his dad introduced him to CBD oil.

“[CBD oil] would have made a huge difference for me, I believe, during my playing career. I want the same opportunity for my friends and teammates out there. That’s why I’m advocating for CBD to be acceptable for all players to be used for recovery.”

Gronkowski officially announced his retirement in March after playing his entire nine-year career in New England. There had been speculation that he would eventually return.

While he didn’t rule out the possibility, he said it wasn’t going to be any time soon.

“I’m not going to go out there and be beat up and feel like crap. That’s not the way to live. That’s not the way to play football,” Gronkowski said. “Physically wise I can do it. Mentally wise, desire-wise, I’m not there.”