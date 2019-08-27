New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

From player to advocate: Gronk urges sports to allow CBD use

Patriots New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WPRI) — Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says it’s time for sports governing bodies to rethink their policies on CBD oil.

He held a news conference Tuesday morning in New York City to discuss his post-football endeavors, which includes a partnership with the company CBD Medic.

“I’m advocating for CBD to be acceptable for all players to be used for recovery,” Gronk said during a Tuesday morning news conference. “I’m here today to appeal to the sports governing bodies of the world to update their position on CBD.”

CBD oil – or Cannabidiol – is derived from the marijuana or hemp plant, but does not cause the “high” caused by THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, that’s also found in marijuana. While the medical community is conflicted about its efficacy, CBD has been touted as a treatment for a host of ailments – including epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and sleeplessness.

Gronk said he’s spent the last several months recovering from the toll nine seasons of professional football have taken on his body.

“I needed to recover. I was not in a good place,” an emotional Gronkowski said. “Football was bringing me down and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life. Like the joy.”

Gronkowski said a few months ago his dad introduced him to CBD oil.

“[CBD oil] would have made a huge difference for me, I believe, during my playing career. I want the same opportunity for my friends and teammates out there. That’s why I’m advocating for CBD to be acceptable for all players to be used for recovery.”

#LIVE – What's next for Gronk? Rob Gronkowski holding news conference about future endeavor.

Posted by WPRI 12 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Gronkowski officially announced his retirement in March after playing his entire nine-year career in New England. There had been speculation that he would eventually return.

While he didn’t rule out the possibility, he said it wasn’t going to be any time soon.

“I’m not going to go out there and be beat up and feel like crap. That’s not the way to live. That’s not the way to play football,” Gronkowski said. “Physically wise I can do it. Mentally wise, desire-wise, I’m not there.”

View this post on Instagram

It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.

A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams