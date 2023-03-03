HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WPRI) — Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest is facing two felony charges for his alleged role in a December brawl at a California restaurant.

McGinest has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Each charge carries a maximum punishment of four years in prison.

The 51-year-old was arrested on Dec. 19 after he was seen on camera punching a man in the and later striking him with a bottle 10 days prior, according to prosecutors.

McGinest spent the majority of his 15-year NFL career with New England, winning three Super Bowl championships. He has since been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

He now works as an analyst at NFL Network but has since been suspected pending the investigation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 20.