FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are mourning the sudden loss of one of their former teammates.

The NFL announced Tuesday that 35-year-old Ryan Mallett unexpectedly passed away.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the NFL said in a statement.

Mallet drowned while out on a sandbar in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Mallet and others were struggling to make their way back to the shore when he went under and didn’t resurface. He was eventually pulled from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mallett was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was picked No. 74 overall, and played 24 snaps as Tom Brady’s backup.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing,” head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

He also played for the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens during his NFL career, during which he appeared in 21 games and made eight starts.

Mallet eventually left the NFL and began coaching high school football. Prior to his death, he was gearing up for his second season as the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.