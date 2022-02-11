FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After coming up short the last four years, former Patriots defensive star Richard Seymour has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement came during Thursday night’s National Football League Honors Ceremony in Los Angeles.

Seymour was drafted by the Patriots sixth overall in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft and was a key to the first half of the Pats dynasty.

“Being drafted by Coach Belichick, who I feel is one of the premiere minds in all of football, he instilled so much confidence in me,” Seymour said.

The 42-year-old helped the team to six division titles, four conference crowns, and three Super Bowl championships before being traded to Oakland in the summer of 2009. He retired following the 2012 season.

“I am thrilled that Richard Seymour will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players in the 102-year history of the NFL,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said.

He is the 10th Patriot to be introduced into the Hall of Fame.

Seymour was a first-team All-Pro from 2003-05, had 57 1/2 career sacks and was a member of the 2000s all-decade team.

“We are all fortunate and excited to be here in the Hall of Fame, and those are individual honors but when you talk about leadership and teamwork, I think that encompasses so much and we didn’t play for Pro-Bowls and we didn’t play for all of those things, we played for our brothers next to us,” he said.

He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in October.