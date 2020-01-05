Fans outside Gillette Stadium hopeful for a win

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On a rainy Saturday night Patriots fans were filled with excitement outside Gillette Stadium ahead of the playoff game.

The pressure is on for New England as they head into their first wild card playoff game in a decade, but fans we spoke to weren’t too worried.

“Stinks they couldn’t get the first round bye but you know I think with the Gillette crowd tonight everyone is going to be rowdy in their cheering the pats on and they will have a great game and beat the Titans,” Andrew Spurr said.

“I wish we weren’t here. I wish we were here for next week’s game but it is what it is and they always make it happen and I expect nothing but victory and to keep on going,” Bill Karras said.

A loss would end the Patriots drive for their 7th Super Bowl title. Win or lose, it could potentially be Tom Brady’s last game at Gillette as the 42-year-old plays out the final year of his contract.

Lifelong fan Andrew Spurr said if Brady went to another team it would be devastating. “I don’t know I really hope it isn’t. As long as he doesn’t go anywhere else and give everybody else the satisfaction we’ve had I’m happy.”

“I think he’s going to keep going. He’s been going strong for 20 years, he’s the guy,” Steve Dinis said.

“He says he’s playing till 45 and if I’m doing the math he’s got 3 years left in him,” Karras said.