EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 08: Isaiah Ford #84 of the Miami Dolphins makes a catch during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins traded receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots on Tuesday for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

The move gives the Patriots some needed experience in a receiver group that has underperformed this season and recently been hit by a string of injuries.

Ford, in his third season out of Virginia Tech, was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft.

He has 18 catches for 184 yards this season, and 41 catches for 428 yards in his career.