FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: Duron Harmon #21 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s not just Tom Brady leaving the Patriots. A slew of moves were reported on Wednesday as NFL free agency began.

Safety Duron Harmon was reportedly traded to the Lions along with an exchange of draft picks. Harmon was with the Patriots since 2013, a mainstay on the back end, often times providing a late 4th quarter interception.

Center Ted Karras reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, joining fellow free agent Kyle Van Noy in South Florida and Elandon Roberts.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton is another Patriot turned Lion. He agreed to terms with Detroit to join former Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.