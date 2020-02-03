Defensive Player Year Stephon Gilmore credits Brady with elevating his game

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a big week for Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was just named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Before heading to Miami for the NFL Honors ceremony, Gilmore spoke with Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Ruthie Polinsky about the recognition, his recent appearance in the Pro Bowl and whether he thinks Tom Brady will return to New England.

“Ummm…He’ll make the best decision for himself. A lot of players change teams. You hope for the best,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore told Ruthie he credits Brady with elevating his game in New England. He said he loves watching the quarterback practice and seeing how he works.

Watch part of the interview in the above video.

