Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Defensive Player Year Stephon Gilmore credits Brady with elevating his game

Patriots: New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a big week for Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was just named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Before heading to Miami for the NFL Honors ceremony, Gilmore spoke with Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Ruthie Polinsky about the recognition, his recent appearance in the Pro Bowl and whether he thinks Tom Brady will return to New England.

“Ummm…He’ll make the best decision for himself. A lot of players change teams. You hope for the best,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore told Ruthie he credits Brady with elevating his game in New England. He said he loves watching the quarterback practice and seeing how he works.

Watch part of the interview in the above video.

More of Ruthie’s interview will air on FOX Providence, after The Masked Singer.

The Big Game Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

More The Big Game
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com