PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following the recent release of a disparity study in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Black Business Association (RIBBA) is calling on state leaders to respond, while also issuing the state a failing grade.

The Disparity Study, conducted by Mason Tillman Associates and released by the Office of Diversity, Equity & Opportunity (ODEO), found evidence of discrimination in the state agency’s contracting with minority or women-owned businesses.