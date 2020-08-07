David Andrews has a renewed outlook this year after missing last season

David Andrews missed last season due to blood clots in his lungs. Despite COVID-19 concerns, he will not be opting out of the 2020 season. He will; however, be coming into this year with a renewed outlook.

The 28-year-old discussed how his time off last year became frustrating. As he continued to become healthier, sitting on the sideline was harder. But, Andrews said he did use the time off to watch more film and learn as much as he could, something he would not not have been able to do if he was playing.