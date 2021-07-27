New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

‘Clean slate’ in QB competition as Pats open training camp

Patriots: New England Nation

by: KYLE HIGHTOWER Associated Press

FILE – New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) smiles during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., in this Friday, June 4, 2021, file photo. Cam Newton will enter Patriots training camp as New England’s starting quarterback. Coach Bill Belichick made that clear multiple times this offseason. But the coach says, that like all positions, who has the job at the end of camp is an open question as the Patriots prepare to open their second camp since Tom Brady’s departure. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton will enter Patriots training camp as New England’s starting quarterback.

Coach Bill Belichick made that clear multiple times this offseason.

But Belichick said that like all positions, who has the job at the end of camp is has yet to be determined as the Patriots prepare to open their second camp since Tom Brady’s departure.

“Clean slate … every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance,” Belichick said.

New England also will also be making some other adjustments at the start of camp, including the departure of an offensive line coach for what Belichick said was related to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

