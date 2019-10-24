Central, Cumberland football programs receive $50K grants from Patriots

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five area schools received $50,000 boosts to their football programs courtesy of the New England Patriots and the checks were delivered by a man who knows a thing or two about the game.

Legendary Patriot and Pro Football Hall-Of-Famer Andre Tippett made two stops in Rhode Island on Wednesday: Central High School in Providence and Cumberland High School.

The grants were made possible by the Patriots Foundation’s Super Bowl LIII raffle and will help the schools buy new football equipment.

“It’s tremendous. We love the Patriots,” Central head coach Peter Rios said. “Bob Kraft and the Patriots – they’re so generous. We are very, very appreciative of the fact that they always think of youth football and high school football.”

Tippett is scheduled to deliver two more checks on Thursday to Brighton High School and English High School in Boston and another on Monday to Greater Lowell Technical High School in Tyngsborough.