New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Cam Newton taken off Patriots’ COVID-19 reserve list

Patriots: New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 20: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was activated off the team’s COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday, making him available to play for the first time since Week 4 this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Newton appeared on the list prior to the Patriots’ game in Kansas City and has not been with the team since.

According to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, a player can play in a game after 10 days from his positive test if he is not showing symptoms.

The Patriots plan to hold their first practice of the week on Thursday and Newton is expected to be on the field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

The Game’s on 12!

12 Sports is your source for in-depth Patriots coverage on-air, online, and in the WPRI 12 app.

New England Nation: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Fox Providence
Game Day Live: Noon on the WPRI 12 Facebook page
Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
Patriots Wrap: 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12

 

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/13/2020: Sen. Sam Bell

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour