Brown expected to join Patriots following rout of his former team

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ passing attack got back to business Sunday night, racking up 341 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While it seems like the team has all the offensive firepower it needs, another All-Pro weapon is expected to join the ranks this week.

Over the weekend, the Patriots scooped up former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. The two sides reportedly agreed on a one-year, $15 million contract.

The team is expected to make the signing official on Monday.

While Brown has had some disciplinary issues in his nine seasons with Pittsburgh and a short stint in Oakland, his new teammates, coaches and fans are excited to see him get acclimated to the “Patriot Way.”

“It’s going to be fun. He’s an explosive player,” WR Julian Edelman said. “Any time you can add a dynamic playmaker to your team, we’re happy to have him.”

“I’ve been a fan of AB since I’ve been in college. Always looked up to him, watched YouTube videos of him,” WR Phillip Dorsett said. “I’m looking forward to learning from him.”

Head coach Bill Belichick would not comment on Brown and focused on Sunday night’s win.

If Monday’s signing happens as planned, Brown will be eligible to play in Week 2 as the Patriots travel south to take on the Miami Dolphins.