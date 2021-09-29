Brady’s return to Foxboro bringing much-needed boost in business

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Walpole Motel owner Danny Patel has never seen a boost in business quite like the one he’s seeing right now.

The motel is located about a mile away from Gillette Stadium. This Sunday, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be returning to Foxboro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a highly-anticipated matchup.

Patel tells 12 News all 24 rooms at his motel have been booked since the Patriots released their season schedule months ago.

Despite this, he said the calls just keep coming in.

“We are getting calls where people say ‘write down our number for if there are any cancellations,'” he said. “It’s like a whole month of sales in one weekend.”

Six Strings Grill, located inside Patriot Place, is also preparing for a busy weekend.

Maddi Curtis, marketing and events manager for Six Strings, tells 12 News they’re expecting hundreds of people to come out.

“We will have it playing on all the TVs with the surround sound going,” she said.

She believes the appeal of Six Strings is its proximity to the stadium, since the restaurant provides an alternative for fans who want the feel of being at the game without paying thousands of dollars for a ticket.

“We’re going to be busy,” she said. “I mean to have Tom Brady back, it’s really exciting.”

Patel said the boost in business is more than welcome after an extremely tough year due to the pandemic.

“We have been suffering a lot from COVID,” he said. “Ten years [in business] now, I’ve never seen a weekend like this.”

Brady hasn’t played a game at Gillette since January 2020, and the ticket prices for this Sunday’s game reflect that. Ticket prices are, on average, 79% more expensive than the Patriot’s next priciest home game on record.