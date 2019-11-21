Brady: Patriots’ matchup with Cowboys ‘going to be a huge challenge’

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For the first time in four years, the New England Patriots are gearing up to face the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

The Patriots, now 9-1 after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, took to the practice field Wednesday.

“It’s great to be 9-1, but we just have high expectations for what we’re doing as an offense,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said. “We’re working hard to try to be as effective as we can.”

Brady acknowledged the Cowboys, now 6-4 after losing a close game to the Minnesota Vikings, will be a “huge challenge” for them as they search for consistency.

“We’re going to have to play a really great complementary game and try to beat a very good football team,” Brady said.

Tom Brady on Cowboys game:



"it's going to be a huge challenge for us. I love it. I love the opportunity to compete against great teams as Thanksgiving is approaching"



Head coach Bill Belichick called the Cowboys a “very explosive team.”

“I have a ton of respect what they’ve done, how consistent they’ve been, the way they do things,” Belichick said.

The Patriots activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn off of injured reserve on Tuesday and he’s set to return for Sunday’s matchup. Wynn started the first two games of the season before suffering a foot injury in the first quarter of the team’s 43-0 win at Miami back in September.

In addition, they placed rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu were both listed on this week’s injury report and did not participate in practice Wednesday.

The Patriots also signed wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo to the practice squad. He was seen on the practice field Wednesday sporting No. 10.

Adeboyejo, 24, originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 as a rookie free agent and more recently had a brief stint with the New York Jets before he was released in August 2019.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Wednesday that Sunday’s matchup will be a “defining game” for them.

“To be able to go on the road and play against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and their team — they’re 9-1,” Witten said. “It’s a great opportunity for us.”

After joking about “not liking the Cowboys” due to growing up a San Fransisco 49ers fan, Brady said he has a lot of respect for the Cowboys and looks forward to facing them come Sunday.

“I love it, I love the opportunity to compete against great teams this time of year, as Thanksgiving approaches and it means a lot for both teams,” Brady said.

The Patriots will be hosting the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. in Foxboro.

