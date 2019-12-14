Brady, Patriots hoping win over Bengals will help struggling offense

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After two straight losses, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are looking for a win this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots are also in danger of setting a new record in the Brady-Belichick era of most games held under 30 points.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu were listed as questionable in Thursday’s injury report.

Though the running game is still a struggle, the Patriots (10-3) are hopeful the Bengals (1-12) will be the perfect remedy for this offense.

Brady said that even in December, it’s all about making incremental improvements.

“Every week we are making a little progress trying to learn mistakes and put all the right things together and hopefully keep improving,” Brady said. “The guys are working really hard and it’s great to see and that’s what we have to keep doing, things don’t just happen magically.”

The Patriots are still the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and are in position for yet another playoff bye — having a game on both the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs with three games left in the regular season.

If the Patriots win on Sunday, they will clinch a playoff spot and at least one home game.

