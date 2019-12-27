Brady could be playing final regular-season game of his career

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — With Tom Brady’s contract due to expire in the upcoming offseason, Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins could be the 42-year-old’s last regular-season game.

Brady and the New England Patriots have not agreed to a contract to keep him in Foxboro beyond this season, even though he has stated his goal is to play until he is 45.

Brady spoke to the media at his weekly Friday press conference at Gillette Stadium and unlike most, he was candid and spent nearly 10 minutes at the podium — rather than his usual four to five minutes.

He was asked about whether the uncertainty of the future is weighing on his mind ahead of Sunday’s crucial game.

“It’s no different than how I’ve approached for that game to be a great player and have a great attitude,” Brady said. “I’m excited for Sunday, we have a lot to play for. To get to 13-3 is a great accomplishment and we have to play like it.”

No team has reached the Super Bowl without a first-round bye since 2012, adding to the importance of Sunday’s game despite the Dolphins 4-11 record.

The Dolphins have won four of their last eight games — many of which came down to the wire — after going 0-7 to start the season.

The Patriots are more than two touchdown favorites coming in on Sunday, and if they take care of business and earn the first-round bye, they just have to win three playoff games to earn banner number seven.

Patriots fans are also urged to ring in the new year by taking a photo with all six of the team’s Super Bowl Championship rings this weekend.

The rings will be on display Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Hall at Patriot Place.

Ring in the New Year by taking a photo with all 6️⃣ #Patriots Super Bowl Championship rings! 📸💍



📅: Saturday, December 28

⏰: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

📍: @TheHall pic.twitter.com/FACiLv6hAL — Patriot Place (@PatriotPlace) December 27, 2019

