New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Billboard trolling Belichick pops up near Gillette ahead of Brady’s return to Foxboro

Patriots: New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An angry New England Patriots fan bought a billboard down the road from Gillette Stadium to troll head coach Bill Belichick.

The billboard popped up just days before the anticipated match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Tom Brady will make his return to Foxboro.

It reads, “The OWL is no longer wise without his GOAT,” and is signed by “Jake in Boston.”

The image shows an owl in what looks like one of Belichick’s signature hoodies, opposite a goat that represents Brady.

At the bottom is says “BB 62-74” which is Belichick’s record as head coach without Brady as his quarterback.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com