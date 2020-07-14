Bill Belichick spotted shooting Subway commercial

BRANFORD, Conn. (WPRI) ─ Bill Belichick ─ pitchman?

The head coach of the New England Patriots, who typically shies away from commercials and endorsements, was spotted in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon, sitting on a park bench and holding a Subway sandwich in front of several camera crews.

Subway would be my 456th guess on a company Bill Belichick would endorse publicly for what I can tell is the first time. — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) July 14, 2020

It appears Belichick was involved in some sort of commercial shoot for the sandwich chain, which is based out of Milford.

It’s unclear at this time what kind of sandwich he was eating or when the commercial will air. What is clear is that the Twitterverse had a field day with it.

