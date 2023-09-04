FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will honor Tom Brady Sunday during their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At halftime, the team will welcome Brady back to Gillette Stadium and honor his time with the team, stirring up a few memories for fans.

Head Coach Bill Belichick was asked about the homecoming Monday morning and even he noted it’s hard to pick just one memory as your favorite.

“There are six of them that come to mind,” Belichick said during his appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “Can’t say enough about Tom and what he’s meant to this organization, what he’s meant to me personally.”

Belichick, obviously, is referring to the six Super Bowl titles the two won together.

“It’ll be great to see Tom. Tom’s meant so much to this team, this organization, me personally,” he said. “[I] look forward to seeing him and glad that he’s getting the recognition and appreciation for that cause he certainly deserves it.”

Brady retired from the NFL in February. The quarterback spent 20 years in New England and his final three seasons with Tampa Bay, winning seven Super Bowls in total.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Before the game, be sure to tune in to our special “New England Nation: Homecoming” which will air live at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence.