FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Thursday as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover at the hospital.

Belichick said he doesn’t typically watch Monday Night Football, but he did this week since his team is set to close out the season against the Bills on Sunday. It was during the game that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed.

One of Hamlin’s teammates, Kaiir Elam, released an update on Thursday, saying Hamlin was awake at the hospital and showing more signs of improvement.

Belichick called the news of Hamlin’s progress “encouraging” and said everyone is dealing with the situation as best they can.

“Football is a great and competitive game. Unfortunately, injuries and things like this can and do happen from time to time. It’s very unfortunate,” he said. “Seems like the care that was given was very prompt and good. I’m thankful for that.”

“Life’s bigger than this game,” he added. “This is one of these humbling moments for all of us.”

Belichick said seeing Hamlin go down evoked memories of a moment much earlier in his career: when he was an assistant coach for the Jets, he watched as Lions linebacker Reggie Brown suffered a serious spinal injury during a play. Much like Hamlin, Brown was on the ground unconscious for nearly 20 minutes, received CPR, and was taken away in an ambulance.

“It was a chilling game, one that I’ll obviously never forget,” Belichick said.

Belichick also said he reached out to Bills HC Sean McDermott on behalf of the Patriots.

As for Sunday’s game, it’s still on as of Thursday afternoon. Belichick said the decision is out of their control and the team will be focused on what they can control.

