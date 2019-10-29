Belichick not ruling out coaching into his 70s

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may have had a change of heart about not wanting to coach into his 70s.

Belichick, 67, won his 300th game as head coach Sunday. He joins the ranks of Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) – the only other head coaches who have achieved that goal.

During an interview with WEEI, Belichick was asked about a comment he made in the 2009 documentary, “A Football Life: Bill Belichick” about not wanting to follow in former Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy – who coached into his 70s.

“When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,” Belichick said. “I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn’t feel that way. Now that I’m closer to that age, I don’t know.”

The Patriots remain undefeated for the season at 8-0 and will be traveling to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

