FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots are making some big changes to try to improve their offense.

For now, a change at quarterback won’t be one of them.

New England coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones will remain the starter when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Yeah, we’re not making any changes,” Belichick said.

Jones is having his worst season since being drafted 15th overall in 2021. He completed just 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions in New England’s 34-0 loss to New Orleans last week. It computed to a 30.5 passer rating, the second-worst mark of his career.

He has had six turnovers over the past two weeks, one of the biggest impediments for an offense that has managed just three points during that stretch. The Patriots (1-4) haven’t scored a touchdown in 10 quarters of play.

As bad as things have been, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien believes there is time to fix the issues.

“There’s a lot of season left,” O’Brien said this week. “There’s always obituaries being written. But there’s a lot of football to be played.”