FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots are set to play their first of five primetime games Monday night as they host the Bears at Gillette Stadium.

New England comes into the game looking for their third win in a row and to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Chicago is 2-4 on the year and coming off 10 days of rest since their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

As of Monday morning, it was still unclear who will get the start at quarterback for the Patriots, with Mac Jones listed as questionable in the team’s injury report.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for the game:

Notes

A win Bill Belichick and the Patriots would move him past Bears legend George Halas for second most all time among NFL head coaches

The Patriots have won the last five meetings with the Bears and hold a 10-4 record against them all time (10-3 in the regular season and a loss in Super Bowl XX)

Former first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry will be on the opposite sideline, having been traded to the Bears over the summer for a seventh-round pick in 2024

Quotes

Bailey Zappe on getting ready for the game: “As far as preparation, nothing’s going to change. I’m going to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing for the last seven weeks now. With the Monday game, we kind of get an extra day to get on to the Bears. Just this week working on some things that we saw the last few weeks of the film. Like fundamental-wise, working on that in practice but other than that nothing’s really going to change at all.”

Bill Belichick on the Bears: “This is a pretty impressive group and really a young team that you can see getting better all the time. Coach [Matt Eberflus] has done a really good job here with installing his system and I think adapting to the personnel that they have there. Obviously, getting a lot of young players involved. It’s one of the youngest teams in the league. Offensively, [Justin] Fields is a major threat every time he touches the ball. Very athletic kid.”

Belichick on the quarterback situation: “I have total trust in Mac [Jones] and our conversations over the last couple of years, but we’ll see how it goes. I don’t know. We’re not practicing today, we’re going to get a jump on the Bears on some meetings and film work and things like that. Then we’ll practice tomorrow, so we’ll give you the injury report tomorrow, let you know how things are then, but really there’s nothing to talk about today.”