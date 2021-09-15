Ball security, eliminating mistakes the focus as Pats prep for Jets

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks to hand the ball off to Damien Harris #37 during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Ball security and eliminating mistakes – that’s the Patriots focus this week as they prepare to take on another division opponent, hoping for a different result.

Starting offensive lineman Trent Brown, who left Sunday’s game with a calf injury, was absent from Wednesday’s practice. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was also notably absent.

Another area of focus, particularly for the offensive line, is keeping quarterback Mac Jones clean. Jones was hit nine times on Sunday. Although this area needs work, multiple players expressed how this earned Jones their respect.

“I was really proud of how he handled it,” said tight end Hunter Henry. “Standing in the pocket, taking hits, that shows a lot to us, as guys.”

After a tough 17-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, the Patriots prepare to take on the New York Jets. The Jets have both a new coach in Robert Saleh, previously San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, and quarterback in rookie Zach Wilson out of Brigham Young University.

During his time as Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick has dominated against rookie quarterbacks. He has a 21-6 record since 2000 when his team has faced a rookie signal caller.

“He’s an explosive player,” Belichick said of Wilson. “He can make all the throws.”

Both teams are 0-1 on the season, so one will earn its first win at Met Life Stadium on Sunday.