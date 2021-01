INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski #80 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball for a touchdown away from linebacker Nick Vigil #59 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Inglewood, California. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(WPRI) — On Friday, the Associated Press released the 2020 NFL first and second-team All-Pro team roster.

New England Patriots’ punter Jake Bailey and punt returner Gunner Olszewski both made first-team for special teams. On the second-team, Matthew Slater represented the Patriots for special teams.