New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

AP source: Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu

Patriots: New England Nation

by: KYLE HIGHTOWER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Patriots intend to release receiver Mohamed Sanu, ending a disappointing tenure in New England that was marred by injuries.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the decision.

New England traded a 2020 second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons last October for the eighth-year veteran hoping to provide some stability to its young group of receivers.

But injuries limited Sanu to just eight games with the Patriots last season, including six starts.

Providence

