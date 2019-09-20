Antonio Brown released by Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have parted ways with star wideout Antonio Brown.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the team said: “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown thanked the Patriots for the opportunity on Twitter.

Brown’s brief tenure with the Patriots was marred with controversy after he was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed by a former trainer. He denied the allegations and his agent called the lawsuit a “money grab.”

Brown played one game with the Patriots, pulling in four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 43-0 drubbing of the Dolphins last weekend.

