FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As the New England Patriots and NFL decide how to handle rape allegations against wide receiver Antonio Brown, one legal expert says Brown should be allowed to play while the civil suit unfolds.

According to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida, Brown is accused of raping a 28-year old woman who was a college classmate and his former trainer. The woman says Brown sexually assaulted and raped her on three occasions in June 2017 and May 2018.