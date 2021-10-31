The Game’s on 12: Another battle of young QBs as Patriots take on Chargers out west

FOXBORO Mass. (WPRI) — Mac Jones and the Patriots are out west in Week 8 to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

The 3-4 Patriots are coming off a huge win over the Jets as they look to get to .500 on the season.

Last season, New England put a beatdown on Los Angeles by a score of 45-0. But Herbert has shown improvement in his second year, leading the Chargers to a 4-2 record.

While Herbert already has a full season under his belt, both he and Jones are just 23 years old, separated by only a few months.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for kickoff:

Notes

Damien Harris has gained 100 yards in back-to-back games, with 101 yards against the Cowboys and 106 yards against the Jets. The last Patriots running back to gain 100 yards in three consecutive games was Corey Dillon, who had a streak of four straight 100-yard games in 2004.

The last time the Patriots had 100-yard rushers in three straight games was in 2007 when Laurence Maroney had 103 yards on Sept. 23, followed by 117 yards by Sammy Morris on Oct. 1 at Cincinnati and 102 yards by Morris on Oct. 7 vs. Cleveland.

Quotes

DE Matthew Judon on the Patriots defense on third down: “Are we bad in third down? I mean … get off the field.”

LB Kyle Van Noy on Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: “It’s hard to get him on the ground. It takes everybody to get a player like that on the ground.”

Nelson Agholor on Patriots WR room: “The energy in the receiver room is contagious.”