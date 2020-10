NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) -- No Sunday night football for the Patriots also had an impact on business for restaurants and bars near Gillette Stadium.

When the Patriots are on, the Mercoglieno's and Soucy's are always in their corner booth at Box Seats in North Attleboro. They were as surprised as other fans to find out that Cam Newton was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, postponing the game by one day.