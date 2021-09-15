Andy Gresh Joins Morey Hershgordon to preview Jets

(WPRI) – New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh joined Morey Hershgordon on Wednesday night to preview the Week 2 matchup between the Patriots and the Jets. The two discuss Mac Jones’ debut against the Dolphins and where he can improve, the mistakes the team has to correct and the keys to a Patriots win.
THE GAME’S ON 12!
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
♦ Patriots Wrap: 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12