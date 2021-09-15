New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Andy Gresh Joins Morey Hershgordon to preview Jets

(WPRI) – New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh joined Morey Hershgordon on Wednesday night to preview the Week 2 matchup between the Patriots and the Jets. The two discuss Mac Jones’ debut against the Dolphins and where he can improve, the mistakes the team has to correct and the keys to a Patriots win.

