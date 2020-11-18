Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis preview the Patriots vs Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the New England Patriots fought through rain and wind to hold off the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on Sunday night.

Damien Harris ran for a career-high 121 yards to help the Patriots (4-5) win consecutive games for the first time this season. Newton was 13 of 17 for 118 yards. His touchdown pass, on a short sprint-out to Rex Burkhead in the first quarter, was his since first since Week 3 — a span of four games.