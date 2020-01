SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) -- While New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick was his usual tight-lipped self speaking to the media at Gillette Stadium Sunday, fans in Seekonk had plenty to say about the future of the team.

A playoff game loss to the Tennessee Titans has ended the Patriots season and Tom Brady's 3-year contract with the team. And while Brady has said he wants to play football until he's forty-five, some fans aren't so sure it will be with New England.