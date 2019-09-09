An alternative route to Gillette Stadium for Patriots fans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Planning on going to a New England Patriots game this season? Sick of sitting in traffic while driving in or getting out? Take the MBTA from Providence to Gillette Stadium!

Train service begins in Providence (no longer T.F. Green Airport in Warwick), with stops in South Attleboro, Attleboro, Mansfield, before arriving at Gillette in Foxboro.

Total travel time from Providence, only 65-minutes, at a cost of $20 per person round trip.

One fan we spoke to, Dylan Smith of Warwick, said being able to attend Sunday’s game and watch the banner drop is a “bucket list” item.

He was excited to check it off. “That is why we are doing this, we have to see the banner drop. I have never seen the banner drop in person.”

Fans of the train spoke with Eyewitness News about the elimination of the Warwick stop, many are disappointed.

Pete Sheridan of Warwick is one of those riders.

“I just feel that the people from the southern part of the state should have the opportunity to go there,” said Sheridan. “It’s right on Jefferson Blvd. it’s easy to access.”

Eyewitness News reporter Torry Gaucher found one lucky man heading to his first Patriots game. You will never guess who gave him Sunday nights game. Robert Kraft!

Alexander Galinelli of Warren won the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award.

“That award represents my years of volunteerism in the fire service and in the military,” said Galinelli.

Galinelli had the chance to meet the man himself!

Alexander Galinelli alongside Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft at the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award ceremony.

“They sent me two complimentary tickets come to season-opening, which I have never been to a game.”

Alexander Galinelli joined the fire service at age 16, then spent 4-years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

“When I came back (from the war) I stayed as a volunteer (in the fire service),” he said. “I went up through the ranks, lieutenant, assistant chief, then chief of the department. I was chief of the Central Fire Department in Warren for 30-years.”

Galinelli recently retired 18-months ago.

Robert Kraft also awarded Galinelli’s fire station in Warren with $10,000 donation.

Train service to Gillette also includes a northern route from Boston to the stadium.