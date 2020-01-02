Amid talk of Brady’s future, Belichick focused on short-term

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — There’s been a lot of chatter lately about Tom Brady’s future and whether Saturday’s showdown with the Titans could potentially be his last game in a Patriots uniform — but you wouldn’t know it by a having a chat with head coach Bill Belichick.

“We’re focused on the Titans. That’s all I’m focused on,” Belichick said Thursday in response to a question about his longtime quarterback.

Belichick addressed members of the media as his players and fellow coaches continued to develop their gameplan for Tennessee.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge,” he added. “We’ve got a couple more days here to wrap things up.”

WATCH: #Patriots final practice of the week inside Gillette Stadium. Guys seemed loose. Julian Edelman rather talkative which is a good sign of his health perhaps.



Potentially Tom Brady's final practice as a Patriot #NENation @wpri12 #Patriots #Titans pic.twitter.com/ieHawNJZx9 — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 2, 2020

The Patriots didn’t face the Titans during the regular season but got a sneak peek in Week 2 of the preseason. In their last real meeting in Nov. 2018, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel walked away with a 34-10 win over his former team.

When asked about last week’s loss to the Dolphins, which caused the Patriots to fall to the AFC’s 3-seed and lose the first-round bye, Belichick’s focus didn’t waver: “We are past last week. It’s a one-week season.”

Brady himself is scheduled to take the podium Thursday afternoon. Eyewitness Sports will be there to bring you updates on-air and online.

Back at Gillette. Both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will speak today. Team will practice on game field #NENation @wpri12 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/nsfGkB1Kwl — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 2, 2020

