New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots vs Titans: AFC Wild Card game underway

Patriots: New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Under a blanket of mist and fog, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are battling it out to see which team will advance to the Divisional round.

Second Quarter:

Titans were able to stop a drive with just over two minutes left in the half, forcing the Patriots to settle for a field goal. Score: 13-7 New England

Just seconds into the second quarter, Julian Edelman made his way into the end zone, bringing the Patriots back to the lead. Score: 10-7 New England

First Quarter:

The Patriots drew first blood with a field goal, but then with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, the Titans took the lead with a touchdown. Score: 7-3 Tennessee

Fan Gallery: Show Your Patriots Pride »

  • FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots warms up before taking on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts as he runs onto the field before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
  • FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Matt LaCosse #83, Shilique Calhoun #90, Phillip Dorsett #13 of the New England Patriots and teammates watch the Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans game on the Jumbotron before taking on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
WPRI 12 & FOX Providence Official RI Patriots Station_115412

The Game’s on 12!

Eyewitness Sports is your source for in-depth coverage of the Patriots’ playoff push on-air, online and in the WPRI 12 app.

  • Pregame Show – Live from Gillette Saturday at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12
  • Kickoff – 8:15 p.m.
  • Postgame Wrap – Immediately following the game on WPRI 12

More New England Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com