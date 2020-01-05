Patriots vs Titans: AFC Wild Card game underway

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Under a blanket of mist and fog, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are battling it out to see which team will advance to the Divisional round.

Second Quarter:

Titans were able to stop a drive with just over two minutes left in the half, forcing the Patriots to settle for a field goal. Score: 13-7 New England

Just seconds into the second quarter, Julian Edelman made his way into the end zone, bringing the Patriots back to the lead. Score: 10-7 New England

First Quarter:

The Patriots drew first blood with a field goal, but then with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, the Titans took the lead with a touchdown. Score: 7-3 Tennessee

On the board first. pic.twitter.com/F4Wr2j1vXP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2020

HERE WE GO!!! pic.twitter.com/7TT2PEtHVd — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) January 5, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots warms up before taking on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts as he runs onto the field before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Matt LaCosse #83, Shilique Calhoun #90, Phillip Dorsett #13 of the New England Patriots and teammates watch the Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans game on the Jumbotron before taking on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

