Patriots vs Titans: AFC Wild Card game underway

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Under a blanket of mist and fog, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are battling it out to see which team will advance to the Divisional round.
Second Quarter:
Titans were able to stop a drive with just over two minutes left in the half, forcing the Patriots to settle for a field goal. Score: 13-7 New England
Just seconds into the second quarter, Julian Edelman made his way into the end zone, bringing the Patriots back to the lead. Score: 10-7 New England
First Quarter:
The Patriots drew first blood with a field goal, but then with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, the Titans took the lead with a touchdown. Score: 7-3 Tennessee
