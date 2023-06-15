JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon partnered with Crossroads Rhode Island to tackle homelessness in the community.

Judon spent Thursday evening at Gather Farm in Johnston, sharing his passion of gardening with children from family and domestic violence shelters. Judon said he grew up gardening with his mother.

“It’s something I like to do,” he said. “Hopefully other little kids – little boys and girls, just in their own backyard – start growing their own stuff and eating their own food, just to get a little bit healthier.”

The Patriots star and Crossroads have teamed up to raise money for families experiencing homelessness in the state. Click here to donate to the cause.

Earlier in the day, free agent wide receiver Deandre Hopkins posted a photo with Judon inside the Patriots locker room on his visit to Foxboro.

“He still has that decision to make to where he wants to play, but he’s a very talented football player,” Judon said of the former All-Pro. “Everything that he’s done in his career can’t be taken away from him. So if he wants to join the team, we’d love to have him. But if not, you know, we’ve played him before so, you know, we know how to guard him as well.”