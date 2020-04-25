Patriots grab another edge rusher in Alabama’s Jennings

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Patriots continued to address their edge-rushing needs in the third round Friday night. The team select Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings 87th overall.

The 6-foot-2, 256-pound Jennings projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker and is viewed as a physical player.

Jennings, along with Patriots second-round pick Josh Uche, projects to slot into the holes left by the departed Kyle Van Noy and Jaime Collins this offseason.

The redshirt senior was a three-year starter for Alabama. He was a First-Team All-SEC selection and led the Crimson Tide in tackles for loss and sacks. He had 14.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

A few years ago, Jennings was considered a top-50 prospect before he suffered a serious left knee injury against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The injury required immediate surgery to repair his PCL, artery damage and a blood clot. He was able to make a full recovery and had a strong final two seasons.

The Patriots land a talented player at a good spot and continue to stockpile young talent in the front seven.