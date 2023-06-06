FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots held their second OTA practice open to the media on Tuesday. Head coach Bill Belichick said beforehand that it would be a lighter practice after a “big day” on Monday.

#Patriots HC Bill Belichick: Tempo things down today, push it back up Thursday.



“Long way to go, but moving forward.” — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) June 6, 2023

Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Juju Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton did not participate. Newly signed undrafted rookie free agent wideout Ed Lee did practice with the team just a day after signing.

Belichick on the addition of former @RhodyFootball WR Ed Lee: More depth at the position. Take a look at him here at OTAs and see how it goes. #Patriots @wpri12 — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) June 6, 2023

Other players missing on Tuesday included James Robinson, Nick Folk, Matthew Judon, Scotty Washington, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis, Bryce Baringer, Chasen Hines, Mike Onwenu, Conor McDermott, Trent Brown, and Lawrence Guy.

Patriots first-round pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez was there and getting first-team reps. The rookie is already catching the attention of his veteran teammates.

Fourth-year safety Kyle Dugger talked about taking on more of a leadership role with the retirement of longtime captain Devin McCourty.

#Patriots safety Kyle Dugger on stepping up as a leader after Devin McCourty’s retirement:@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DmkbxkMy08 — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) June 6, 2023

Third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson is another player who said he plans to embrace a new role in the absence of Damien Harris, who signed with Buffalo in the offseason.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson says he’s seen trying to take that next step with Damien Harris gone. #Patriots



“I’m kind of the guy.” Says he wants to be ready for that role. pic.twitter.com/mVwy3xDRDU — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) June 6, 2023

The team’s next OTA practice open to the media is scheduled for Friday.