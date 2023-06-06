FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots held their second OTA practice open to the media on Tuesday. Head coach Bill Belichick said beforehand that it would be a lighter practice after a “big day” on Monday.
Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Juju Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton did not participate. Newly signed undrafted rookie free agent wideout Ed Lee did practice with the team just a day after signing.
Other players missing on Tuesday included James Robinson, Nick Folk, Matthew Judon, Scotty Washington, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis, Bryce Baringer, Chasen Hines, Mike Onwenu, Conor McDermott, Trent Brown, and Lawrence Guy.
Patriots first-round pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez was there and getting first-team reps. The rookie is already catching the attention of his veteran teammates.
Fourth-year safety Kyle Dugger talked about taking on more of a leadership role with the retirement of longtime captain Devin McCourty.
Third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson is another player who said he plans to embrace a new role in the absence of Damien Harris, who signed with Buffalo in the offseason.
The team’s next OTA practice open to the media is scheduled for Friday.