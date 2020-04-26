Patriots draft five on Day 3 of 2020 NFL Draft

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Patriots drafted five more players on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft but there were a lot less fireworks. After the team made 3 trades on Friday, just one trade on Saturday and no picks in the fourth round. Most notably, the franchise did not draft any quarterbacks or wide receivers.

Below is snapshot of the newest Patriots:

5th Round

Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall – Kicker

While Rohrwasser finished his collegiate career with the Thundering Herd, he actually started it in Kingston with the Rhode Island Rams in 2015 and 2016. The Buffalo native is used to kicking in inclement weather. Conditions in Western New York are never easy, and the same can be said at URI and at Marshall in West Virginia.

Michael Onwenu, Michigan – Offensive Guard

The 6-foot-2, 344-pound lineman is a little lighter and more athletic than the Patriots typically like at that position but he plays with a ton of power. Many draft gurus had a mid-round grade on the Wolverine. The Pats strike gold late in the fifth.

6th Round

Justin Herron, Wake Forest – Offensive Guard

Bill Belichick loves stocking his team with offensive lineman and the first pick in the sixth round backs that up. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Herron has 33.5-inch arm length, which is one of his best attributes the team can work with. Herron was a captain for the Demon Deacons in 2019 and is the first Wake Forest player drafted during the Belichick era.

Cassh Maluia, Wyoming – Linebacker

If we’re basing the draft on best name Cassh Maluia takes the cake. A bit undersized at 5-foot-11, the 231-pound linebacker could be viewed as a core special teamer. He ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash. He has the wheels to make an impact.

7th Round

Dustin Woodard, Memphis – Center

Woodard is another durable offensive lineman for the Patriots. He played 928 of a possible 992 snaps (.935) at for the Tigers last year. For his career, he tied program history with 52 starts. The 6-foot-1, 295-pounder carried a 4.0 GPA in high school, and was twice named to the AAC All-Academic Team. The Patriots definitely like that.