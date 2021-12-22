Patriots could be without multiple skill players Sunday vs. Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots (9-5) control their own destiny in the AFC East starting Sunday against the reigning division champions, the Buffalo Bills (8-6).

The Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 in Orchard Park just over two weeks ago. With a win at home on Sunday, the Patriots will earn their sixteenth series sweep of the Bills in head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure.

With COVID-19 cases surging throughout the league, Belichick was asked how his team is dealing with it.

“Good. We’re hanging in there. We’re good,” he said.

Belichick doesn’t sound great, but says the team is hanging in there as far as this recent COVID surge is concerned. #Patriots #ForeverNE — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) December 22, 2021

It was a cold and rainy practice day in Foxboro and the Patriots were missing some key pieces. Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor were not present during the media portion. Bourne is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but there is hope he could be cleared by Sunday. Agholor was injured in Saturday’s loss to the Colts.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was not spotted. Though some good news on the running backs front, lead rusher Damien Harris returned after missing Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury sustained against the Bills in Week 13.

Before practice, linebacker Matthew Judon was presented with the 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award. The award is presented to a Patriots player every year who fulfills his media obligations with class and professionalism.

A no-brainer. Judon always brings the energy. pic.twitter.com/zIvfM21tKo — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) December 22, 2021

“Matt’s a good player. He does a lot of things well. He’s added a lot to our team and our defense. I think he’s shown a good ability to play the run, hold up on the line of scrimmage, rush the passer, pursue, effort, does a good job for us on punt return. All the situations he’s on the field for, it’s good to have him out there. He’s a good player,” Belichick said.