FOXBORO (WPRI) — OTAs are now in the rearview for the Patriots as day one on mandatory mini-camp was held today at Gillette Stadium, as we inch closer and closer to the regular season.

Belichick begins by saying how much he enjoyed former #Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy.

“This is really like my first OTAs, coming from the COVID year so I’m really just taking it all in,” said Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu. “Being here in phase one, phase two, from the jump, so I like it.”

“You never know it all, whether the scheme stays the same or change, it doesn’t really matter because you’re always going to have to learn day after day after day so it’s just a mentality,” said Patriots running back Damien Harris. “Whether things change or stay the same, my job is to come in here and be my best so I got to be ready to learn, got to be ready to adapt, just got to be ready to come out here and do my job.”

Damien Harris: "My job is to come in here and be my best."

Rhamondre Stevenson on James White's leadership:



"If I ever have a question I ask James."

The Pats have two more days of mandatory mini-camp on Wednesday and Thursday before they get ready for training camp in late July.