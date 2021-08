PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots captain Matthew Slater held a community jamboree in Providence on Saturday afternoon.

He says his wife, Shahrzad Slater came up with the idea to help bring the community together. Providence is a special place to the Slater’s because it’s where they met as a couple. Slater says he hopes to have more events just like this one.

