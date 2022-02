FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots announced the hiring of ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant on Tuesday. Judge returns to the Patriots after spending eight seasons with the franchise from 2012 to 2019. During that time, Judge worked with the special teams and wide receivers.

New England does not have an offensive coordinator since the departure of Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas last week.

Judge was fired by the Giants earlier this year after two seasons and a 10-23 record.