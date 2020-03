NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17: Brian Hoyer #2 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

You could see this one from a mile away. The Patriots have signed QB Brian Hoyer for a third stint with the team according to reports on Sunday.

The Quarterback was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday and the Pats made the predictable move of brining the veteran back into the mix to join Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

Hoyer was in camp with Stidham in 2019 and will provide the veteran presence the Patriots need as Stidham develops.